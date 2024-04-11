Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after buying an additional 214,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,946,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,569,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,199,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,700,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,161,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,725,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $504.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $547.97 and its 200-day moving average is $506.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The company had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

