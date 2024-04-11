Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

MSI opened at $347.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.