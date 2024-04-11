Valley National Advisers Inc. Grows Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $253.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.65.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

