Valley National Advisers Inc. Cuts Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Loop Capital lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 5.5 %

CMP opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $579.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

