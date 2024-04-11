Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 26 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 260.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,617,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equinix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,859,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,314,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $775.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $847.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $800.64. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

