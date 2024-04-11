Valley National Advisers Inc. Buys 101 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,070,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,823 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $132.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average of $123.43. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

