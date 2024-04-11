Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $137.18 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.93, a P/E/G ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $93,562.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,235.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,787 shares of company stock valued at $38,000,043. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DASH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.70.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

