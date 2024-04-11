The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.49 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $13.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allstate from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Allstate stock opened at $169.75 on Wednesday. Allstate has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -296.77%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 175.2% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Allstate by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 24,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

