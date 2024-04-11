TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Now Covered by Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.66% from the company’s current price.

WULF has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on TeraWulf from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.70. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 202.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 17,705.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

