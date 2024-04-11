Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 499 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APTV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.