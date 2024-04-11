Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,758 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $12,438,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.71.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

