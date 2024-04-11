Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.13 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.41.

USB opened at $42.03 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

