Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,767 shares of company stock valued at $94,092,592 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

ABNB opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

