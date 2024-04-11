Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 529 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

