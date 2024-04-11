Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
IJJ stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
