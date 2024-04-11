Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.03.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.