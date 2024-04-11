Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 805,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,689,000 after purchasing an additional 796,585 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

