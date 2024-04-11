Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 678,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 574,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 510,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after acquiring an additional 9,901 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 228.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 346,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 241,169 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 49.4% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 315,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after acquiring an additional 104,416 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.22.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.