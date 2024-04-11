Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 75 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $247.28 on Thursday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $160.66 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

