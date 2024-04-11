Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA NVBW opened at $29.19 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.