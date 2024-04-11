Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA NVBW opened at $29.19 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31.

The Allianzim U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NVBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NVBW was launched on Oct 31, 2022 and is managed by Allianz.

