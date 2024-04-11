Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,003 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

