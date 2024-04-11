Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 25,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $114.10 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

