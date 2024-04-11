Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 264 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.88.

Boeing Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $174.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.38. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.44 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.45, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

