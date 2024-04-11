Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,136 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PM opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.