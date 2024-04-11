Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $185.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.36. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

