Strategic Blueprint LLC Lowers Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 104,408 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $134.01 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.51.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 39,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.47, for a total transaction of $5,177,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,912 shares in the company, valued at $27,939,512.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,046,464 shares of company stock valued at $139,774,698. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.