Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $664,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of RSPF opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.