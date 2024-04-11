Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $821,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

