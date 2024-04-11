Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $795,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,024,000. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $104.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.92.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

