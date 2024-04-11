Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $680,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,891,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SIZE stock opened at $138.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $110.07 and a 1 year high of $142.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $352.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

