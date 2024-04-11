Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,331,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 1,394,132 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

