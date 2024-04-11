Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GJAN stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

