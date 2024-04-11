Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $731.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

