Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 161.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.47% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 25,224 shares during the period.

QDEC stock opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74.

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

