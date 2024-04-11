Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 644 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,492,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,752,000 after buying an additional 81,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after purchasing an additional 97,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at about $53,438,000.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $76.12 and a 1-year high of $101.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

