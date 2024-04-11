Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 12,254 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 249.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 1,238,893 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,741,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,902.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 417,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,068.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 419,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 400,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,516,000 after purchasing an additional 254,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $41.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

