StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Via Renewables

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Via Renewables during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Via Renewables in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

