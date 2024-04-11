StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Via Renewables stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $18.48.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 3.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Via Renewables
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.