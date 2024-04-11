Royal Bank of Canada Raises Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $116.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

