Progressive (PGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/10/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2024 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2024 – Progressive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $174.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2024 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.
- 3/4/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $256.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $206.14 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Progressive
In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
