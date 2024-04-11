Progressive (PGR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $202.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – Progressive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2024 – Progressive had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $174.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $161.00 to $216.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $202.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Progressive was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $227.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

3/4/2024 – Progressive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $256.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $206.14 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

