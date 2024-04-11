OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OGE

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.