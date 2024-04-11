NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given a C$17.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) received a C$17.00 target price from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVA. Raymond James cut their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on NuVista Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.81.

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$12.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$13.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.86.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.4968867 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Andrew Wright sold 14,350 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$162,872.50. 22.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

