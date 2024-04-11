Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,121,271.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $6,304,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,809,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,039. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Jabil stock opened at $136.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.53. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

