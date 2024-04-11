Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.52 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $299.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 1.79. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $320.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

