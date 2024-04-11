Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,129 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth $58,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 306,822 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $85.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

