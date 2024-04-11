Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,238,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,981,000 after acquiring an additional 573,309 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after acquiring an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assurant by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $177.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.41 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

