Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 232,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 397,294 shares.The stock last traded at $29.79 and had previously closed at $29.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Model N

Model N Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.