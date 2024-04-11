Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MODN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Model N Price Performance

MODN stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 229,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,752.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 27,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $724,025.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 903,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,833,037.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 8,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $205,212.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 229,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,752.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Model N by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 1,594.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

