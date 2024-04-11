Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Cut to $148.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.18.

NYSE:MAA opened at $133.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

