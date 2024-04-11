Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Takes $223,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $152.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.