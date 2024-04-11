Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,046,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,595,000 after acquiring an additional 345,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,674,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $753,780,000 after acquiring an additional 294,759 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,122,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,686,000 after acquiring an additional 103,185 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,684,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,806,000 after acquiring an additional 252,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

OGE Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

OGE opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

