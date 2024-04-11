Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.53. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

